Kelsy Karter Shares Crunching New Single 'What U'

A few months ago Kelsy Karter decided to shake her look up a little.

The LA based kiwi artist walked into a tattoo parlour, and emerged with a tribute to Harry Styles inked on her face.

Except, well, she didn't. The tattoo was fake, but the row around it certainly wasn't, propelling Kelsy to internet infamy.

So, does her music stand up to the headlines? It gets pretty close on crunching new single 'What U', an emphatic collaboration alongside Anthony Rossomando and Tony Esterly.

"I remember one day in the studio I was talking to Ant and Tony about how I’ve always been the girl in the boys club," she says. "Being told what to do and say and think and feel. But it’s just not my style to sit back and let others dictate those things."

"After the Harry stunt, and all the hate that came my way, I wanted to release something that would show my fans that no matter what circumstances you’re faced with, or trouble you find yourself in, you gotta do you and be the best version of yourself, no matter what."

"I’m not the girl that’s going to sit back and wait for things to happen. If I want something, I’m going to go after it. 'What U' represents the spirit of Kelsy Karter, and everyone else on our rocketship to Mars."

Tune in now.

