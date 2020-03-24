Kelsey Lu Shares Startling 'Propogate' Performance Videos

Kelsey Lu has been celebrating the one-year anniversary of her debut album ‘Blood’. Now she will be releasing a live video from a special one-off performance she did in LA last year, titled ‘Propagate’.

Kelsey brought together an ensemble cast for the performance, multi-instrumentalist Miguel Atwood Ferguson, who has worked with Flying Lotus and Thundercat. Harpist Brandee Younger, and her sister violinist Jessica McJunkins, who have been credited working with the likes of Drake and Beyoncé.

With many other performers featuring, Lu performs some of her most striking tracks including ‘Pushin’ Against The Wind’ and ‘Foreign Car’.

The performers are within the tight confines of a house deigned by Paul Williams, the first black architect to become a member of the American Institute of Architects in 1923. All outfits in the video were curated by Lu and her frequent stylist Mindy Le Brock, pulling from up and coming African designers to pay homage to Lu’s heritage.

Watch the performances below.

Words: Matthew Pywell

