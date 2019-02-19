Kelly Rowland's 'Crown' Is About Self-Love And Empowerment

R&B legend Kelly Rowland has shared her defiant new single 'Crown' - tune in now.

The track is actually about hair - or more specifically, how society judges our appearance, and how we can move past this.

The video opens with a flurry of kids, each with a tale of how their peers pressurised and bullied them because of their hair.

There's a message of hope, too; as the stories build up a kind of solidarity emerges, leading into Kelly Rowland's emphatic R&B.

She's a legend for a reason - there's real class to her delivery, and that muscular production can sit comfortably alongside some rather more niche, 2k19 newcomers.

Still pushing forwards, Kelly remains a queen in our eyes - definitely fit to wear any 'Crown'.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.