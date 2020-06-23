Kelly Lee Owens Shares New Cut 'On'

Kelly Lee Owens has shared her new cut 'On'.

The electronic artist will release new album 'Inner Song' on August 28th, a fresh chapter for a bold talent.

New piece 'On' gives an indication of what to expect, with its glimmering electronics intermingling with vivid melody.

Starkly affecting, Kelly's otherworldly approach fuses the alien and unknown with something warm, familiar.

The accompanying video features the songwriter on the Norwegian coastline, working with collaborator Kasper Häggström.

“This is perhaps the most intimate and personal song I've written so far - the two halves of the track reflect upon sad acceptances of the truth and then the joyous aftermath of liberation that can come from that,” she says.

“This can definitely be heard in the production and arrangement of the track - the first half sonically connecting to the inner revelations and the second half, the liberation in action, the forward motion.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kim Hiorthøy

