Kelly Lee Owens Announces New Album 'LP.8'

Kelly Lee Owens will release new album 'LP.8' on April 29th.

The Welsh composer relocated to Oslo last year to gain some headspace, only for the borders to close behind her.

Linking with avant-noise artist Lasse Marhaug - who has worked with Sunn O))) and Jenny Hval - the two began sketching out new material.

New album 'LP.8' takes Kelly Lee Owens' music in a fresh direction, adding dark passages, and industrial resonance.

Pitched as somewhere between charred, distorted electronics and ethereal Celtic mysticism - think Enya - the record was completed in a month, with Kelly Lee Owens labelling it her "eighth album..."

Kelly Lee Owens comments: "For me, eight meant completion - an album that will ripple infinitely with me personally."

Out on April 29th, the new album is trailed by bruising new pieces 'Sonic 8' and 'Olga' - find both below.

Tracklisting:

1. RELEASE

2. VOICE

3. ANADLU

4. S.O (2)

5. OLGA

6. NANA PIANO

7. QUICKENING

8. ONE

9. SONIC 8

