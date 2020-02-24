Kelis To Open Milkshake Bar In East London

Kelis will open a milkshake bar in East London next month.

The singer hits the UK for a full tour, following on from the re-issue of her debut album 'Kaleidoscope'.

Hitting London's Roundhouse on March 17th, the following day sees Kelis open her own pop up venture in the capital.

The new milkshake bar - a reference to her 2003 smash - opens on March 18th at The Iron Bloom on Shoreditch’s Great Eastern Street, and will offer five different shakes.

Each pun-tastic shake will be named after a different Kelis song, with partners Deliveroo helping piece the whole project together.

Guess we'll catch the boys down at her yard, then...

