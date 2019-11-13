Kelis Confirms 'Kaleidoscope' UK Shows For 2020

Kelis will play a burst of 'Kaleidoscope' UK shows in 2020.

The American star re-visits her breakout 1999 album, featuring international hits ‘Caught Out There’, ‘Good Stuff’ and ‘Get Along With You’.

Deciding to toast the 20th anniversary of the record, Kelis has lined up some high profile dates, including some UK shows.

Set to play Manchester's Albert Hall on March 16th, she then hits London's historic Roundhouse venue on March 17th.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday (November 22nd) at 9am.

Catch Kelis at the following shows:

March

16 Manchester Albert Hall

17 London The Roundhouse

