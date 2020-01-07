Kele Okereke's 'Melanin' Explores Race And Education In The UK

Kele Okereke has shared his new single 'Melanin'.

The Bloc Party songwriter recently his album '2042' a few months back, and its title refers to the year predicted by the Census Bureau at which ethnic and racial minorities will have become the majority of the UK population.

New song 'Melanin' was penned during these sessions before being delayed - but this has simply made it more timely.

A song that deals with race and the British education system, it's about unpicking the curriculum to make it more honest and inclusive.

Kele says: "'Melanin' is a song that questions the idea of race and education in Britain. I believe that if we truly want to dismantle the racial division in this country then it starts with the education system."

"We all need to study a syllabus that tells the truth about the reality of Britain's colonial past, that isn’t just a celebration of the 'glory days' but that looks unflinchingly at the horrors this country has perpetrated in the name of empire. For if we are to learn anything from Britain’s past, we need to have an honest and open dialogue with it."

He continues: "As a British-born black man I have found living in this country these last few years wounding. Making '2042' was my way of trying to understand some of the racial divisions that have come back sharply into focus this past week with the death of George Floyd."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.