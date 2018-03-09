Kele Okereke To Score New Play

Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke has worked on the score for new play Leave To Remain.

The singer he picked up his first theatrical project, working alongside Matt Jones on a new score.

Leave To Remain is about the clash of cultures, with Kele Okereke dipping into the high life music he heard while growing up for the score.

He explains: "'Leave To Remain' is the story of what happens when a marriage forces two very different families to come together. For the music for this project I took cues from the records that my parents would play in our house when I was growing up, West African high-life music, and I tried to combine those sounds with the electronic dance music I hear in clubs today. It was important to me to make something that represented the meeting of two very different worlds.”

Directed by Robby Graham, Leave To Remain opens The Lyric Hammersmith in London on January 18th, and runs until February 16th.

New song 'Not The Drugs Talking' is online now - taken from the score, it melds electronic influences with elements of high life to create something pretty unique in Kele Okereke's songbook.

