Keith Richards Confirms 'Main Offender' Re-Issue

Keith Richards is set to re-issue his album 'Main Offender'.

Originally released in 1992, 'Main Offender' is the guitarist's second album, and followed on from 'Talk Is Cheap'.

The record features the much-loved X-Pensive Winos, lining up as: drummer Steve Jordan, guitarist Waddy Wachtel, bassist Charley Drayton, keyboard player Ivan Neville, singer Sarah Dash and backing vocalist’s Bernard Fowler and Babi Floyd.

Keith Richards returns to the record for its 30th birthday, with an expanded edition featuring the Winos Live In London ‘92 performance recorded at the Town & Country Club, Kentish Town.

Alongside this, you'll be able to peruse an 88 page book, boasting reproductions of handwritten lyrics, essays, plus an archival envelope featuring replicas of promotional and tour materials.

As the man himself puts it...

“This is the second time around & the Winos are kind of developing—and if I can keep those guys together for as long as I can, it’s one of the best bands in the world. It’s a very intriguing band and the potential is only just starting to show itself. If I hadn’t have taken the Winos on the road, this record would probably have been totally different than it is.”

“I tried to avoid making too much sense on this record because to me that ambiguity and mystery, and a little provocation to make you think, is something far more powerful and more important than just wagging your finger and saying, ‘I know what he’s saying don’t do this, do that.’ If you’re a musician, silence is your canvas and you never want to fill-in the whole thing because then you’ve just covered it all… One of the most interesting parts about music is where you don’t play.”

Check out an archive clip of 'How I Wish' below.

Keith Richards will re-issue 'Main Offender' on March 18th.

