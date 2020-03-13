Keir Returns With 'Live This Way'

Keir is making sure that each song counts.

The songwriter made his debut last year, with his song 'Shiver' grabbing you by the lapels and refusing to let go.

Absorbing, fascinating, and addictive, the song was followed by sold out shows in Bristol and Berlin. 2020 brings yet more projects, with Keir deciding to share something new.

Out now, 'Live This Way' is a superb return, with the rising artist clearly relishing the freedom he has been granted.

Finely honed and neatly refined, 'Live This Way' makes its point with razor-sharp accuracy.

As Kier puts it...

“‘Live This Way’ is a human song about freedom, breaking down barriers and ridding yourself of the chaos and the doubt. It’s about defiance and that human necessity to live without constraints, without anxiety or worry.”

“To me, the song feels like you are breaking out of yourself, tearing the walls down and breathing in again.Once you get free, you go on with intent. The words and melody give me determination, so even in the darkest times, no situation is too difficult to overcome. And that is a powerful thing to live by.”

Tune in now.

