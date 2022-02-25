Kehlani Returns With Sublime New Single 'little story'

Kehlani has shared her gorgeous new single 'little story'.

Out now, the single leads fans into the world of her incoming third album, with 'blue water road' taking shape on a daily basis.

Lead single 'altar' landed in September 2021, and the project follows the outstanding success of her second LP 'It Was Good Until It Wasn't'.

'little story' opens with a neat acoustic guitar line, the spacious arrangement allowing Kehlani's vocal to truly stretch.

Pop Wansel oversees the production, joined in the studio by VA-bred duo Some Randoms and producer Wes Singerman.

A track that revels in stark simplicity, 'little story' comes equipped with a cinematic visualiser - tune in now.

- - -