Kehlani, Justin Bieber Join Forces On 'up at night'

Kehlani and Justin Bieber link up on new single 'up at night'.

The R&B icon's new album is incoming, and the pieces are beginning to fall into place.

Her third album to date, 'blue water road' lands on April 29th, with recent single 'little story' sending chills down our spine.

'up at night' is out now, and it boasts a truly stellar collaboration, with Kehlani joining forces with Justin Bieber.

The partnership follows their duet on Justin's 2020 album 'Changes', and it's one rooted in sizzling chemistry.

Of the track, Kehlani explains: “It’s about having a healthily obsessed relationship. You’re telling someone, ‘I love you so much it keeps me awake at night’. I love what Justin did, and it’s such a fun one to dance to.”

