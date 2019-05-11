Kehlani Collaborator Lexii Alijai Dies

Rising rap force Lexii Alijai has died, it has been confirmed.

The rapper was only 21 years old, and was tipped by many to break out in 2020.

Recently entering the studio with Kehlani, the Saint Paul, Minnesota rapper released her album 'Growing Pains' in 2017.

News of Lexii's death was confirmed by her cousin Raeisah Clark, who wrote on Facebook:

"Your [sic] a real Legend. If you know her or heard her music you’d feel chills. Rest in paradise you’ll never be forgotten!"

"I’m so lost for words…my beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul Lexi Alijai. It’s too soon."

Tributes soon came pouring in for the bright young talent:

Kehlani wrote:

weakest saddest way to start a new year



i’m off this happy new year please please please please be safe out here



love on your people



please — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 1, 2020

Our thoughts are with Lexii Alijai's family and friends.

