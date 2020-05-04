Kehlani Announces New Album 'It Was Good Until It Wasn't'

Kehlani has shared details of her new album 'It Was Good Until It Wasn't'.

The R&B singer released her debut studio album 'SweetSexySavage' in 2017, and followed this with 2019 mixtape 'While We Wait'.

New album 'It Was Good Until It Wasn't lands in just over a week, released on May 8th through Atlantic Records.

The cover is up top, with Kehlani commenting:

“The album cover is a depiction of the never-ending duality of ‘good’ and ‘bad.’ It’s a tale of perspective. The sun is shining, the sky is blue, but clearly something has gotten my attention. Paired with the back cover, we come into the question of is the grass really greener on the other side? Good things are good... until they aren’t. Then, were they ever really good?”

It Was Good Until It Wasn’t



album out 5/8. pic.twitter.com/9sP7ZtHls4 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 24, 2020

