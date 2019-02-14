Kefaya, Elaha Soroor Explore Afghan Heritage On 'Charsi'

Kefaya and Elaha Soroor unite on new song 'Charsi' - tune in now.

The pair use their differing backgrounds to explore Afghan culture, pin-pointing elements of the past to explore potential futures.

Utilising dub, electronics, and Afghan folk song, new album 'Songs Of Our Mothers' presents a vivid lens through which to analyse the world.

Out on September 27th via Bella Union, it leans towards northern Afghan music, a style taken to the outside world by folk musician Mir Maftoon.

New song 'Charsi' is out now, and the title refers to a weed smoker - or more realistically, the Western term 'pot-head'.

It's a song in which the female vocalist invites the man to calm down, and to appreciate one another as equals.

Indeed, it's worth remembering that in places across the globe women are still shamed or actively prevented from being able to drink, smoke, or party.

A song that embraces freedom and charges down boundaries, you can check out 'Charsi' below.

'Songs Of Our Mothers' will be released on September 27th.

Photo Credit: Jessie Morgan

