Keeley Forsyth's 'I Stand Alone' Is A Challenging Return

Keeley Forsyth will release her new album 'Limbs' on February 25th.

The songwriter's powerful emotional impact on debut album 'Debris' resulted in one of 2020's truly unforgettable experiences, signalling the arrival of an intense, rewarding talent.

New album 'Limbs' follows this, and it's set to be released next month through The Leaf Label.

Out on February 25th, the record is previewed by 'I Stand Alone' and it's a pointed return, challenging in its overwhelming emotion.

Ross Downes and Neil Cain construct the video, with Keeley Forsyth explaining...

"The song uses words as murmurs in a moment of realisation. Strengthening autonomy and protecting human dignity, even at its most dark and surreal. It’s a survival song in essence."

"We shot the video over two bitterly cold countryside days. We took influence from the cinematic traditions of folkloric horror and British rural gothic, as well as respectfully referencing Carl Dreyer’s classic The Passion Of Joan Of Arc, where the concentration and focus is on the main protagonist’s face and expressions, shot in intimate close-ups. We were keen to capture the absurdist aspect of the character ignoring her predicament, and staying committed to her own ‘truth’, in spite of what society may throw at her."

