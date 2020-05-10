Keeley Forsyth's 'Glass' Is An Escape Route

Keeley Forsyth has shared her beautiful new song 'Glass'.

The songwriter's debut album 'Debris' emerged earlier this year to overwhelming praise, a work of true originality and emotional depth.

Rough Trade picked the album out for their Top 100 list only a few hours ago, with Keeley now laying out plans for an additional EP.

Out on November 20th, 'Photograph' is led by something really special, with 'Glass' encapsulating Keeley's wholly distinctive approach.

It's a song of escapism, while its minimalist palette renders the daily routine in exquisite detail.

"I was contemplating my own repetitive movements," she says. "Trying to break free from numbing routine, and using music as an escape. I needed to find a way to continue moving forwards."

Check out 'Glass' below.

