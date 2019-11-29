Keeley Forsyth Shares Striking New Song 'Start Again'

Keeley Forsyth has shared her striking new song 'Start Again'.

The songwriter's new album 'Debris' arrives in the opening weeks of 2020, a record with startling emotional depth.

Hewn from experiences within her own life, the project was pieced together alongside Matthew Bourne.

Out on January 17th, 'Debris' will be accompanied by a one off London show, with Keeley Forsyth set to play the Islington on January 29th.

New song 'Start Again' is a bold display of creative confidence, with Keeley's voice moving in some unexpected but thrilling directions.

She comments...

"'Start Again' is the song where the singer starts to stand and grow limbs. But there’s no rise. It’s bumping into things. There’s an immediacy to the song and ‘Start Again’ is a recognition of her human ability. Bourne brought the pulse and made a perfect melodic opening for this happen."

Tune in now.

<a href="http://keeleyforsyth.bandcamp.com/album/debris">Debris by Keeley Forsyth</a>

Catch Keeley Forsyth at London's Islington on January 29th.

