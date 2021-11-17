Keeley Forsyth Announces New Album 'Limbs'

Keeley Forsyth will release new album 'Limbs' on February 25th.

The songwriter's remarkable debut album received across the board praise on its 2020 release, a project marked by emotional intensity.

New album 'Limbs' expands ever-outward, and it's set to be released via the Leaf Label next year.

Out on February 25th, the project is led by 'Bring Me Water', a brooding return that picks up where her debut left off.

Hugely evocative, the song seems to offer a complete world in and of itself. Keeley explains...

"The song picks up where ‘Start Again’, the final track on Debris, left off. It comes from a similar place, approached at a different angle, with the line 'let me begin again' central to that. It plots a journey from a place of darkness, but marks the point at which we choose to grow. Bring me water. Give me light. These are the basic things required to start that process."

