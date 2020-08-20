Keeana Kee Returns With 'Sweet Heaven'

Keeana Kee has shared her new single 'Sweet Heaven'.

Born in Latvia and raised in London, this multi-hyphenate's journey has taken her around the globe and back again.

Currently based in New York, the model and songwriter pushes herself as hard as she can, in order to achieve her goals.

This drive to succeed underpins her new song 'Sweet Heaven', a track about refusing to accept second best.

“There is always someone or something in your life that will help you overcome any obstacle, be your savior, your Sweet Heaven. 'Sweet Heaven' was written as a prayer, inspired by the idea that a combination of belief and action will achieve a desired result whatever the goal”, explains Keeana.

An enticing piece of alt-pop with lyrics hewn from her own life, 'Sweet Heaven' is an absorbing, alluring return.

Tune in now.

