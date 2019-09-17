Keaton Henson Returns To Childhood On Beautiful Single 'Career Day'

UK songwriter Keaton Henson ends a lengthy break from music with new single 'Career Day'.

The British artist last released a full studio album in 2016, taking a step back in order to find focus once more.

New single 'Career Day' is out now, and it's his first blast of fresh material in some time.

Returning to his roots, the bittersweet reflection of the lyrics is matched to a uniquely personal video.

Featuring footage of Keaton as a child, it's a beautifully done clip, both revealing and world-weary.

He comments: “The video is a collection of often abstracted shots from deeply personal home videos. I just liked the idea of hearing an ageing weary man, singing about his failings over distorted shots of his childhood, and how it colours those captured gleeful moments with the sadness of the passage of time.”

Tune in now.

