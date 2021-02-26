KD Young Cocky's 'No Smoke' Is A Potent Offering

Chicago artist KD Young Cocky has shared new single 'No Smoke'.

The songwriter's creative potency has saw him enter the studio with bona fide icons, drawn into the orbit of prestigious labels such as Interscope and Def Jam.

But this talented artist needed to speak his truth. Brought up on the Southside of Chicago, he saw first-hand how violence and drugs can rip communities apart.

New single 'No Smoke' is part of this process of obtaining honesty, with the thumping 808s matched to some super-flick vocals.

Beneath this, though, it's raw and powerful songwriting, packed with hard-won wisdom and personal lessons.

Tune in now.

