Kaytranada Could Release A New Album "In A Couple Of Months"

Kaytranada could release a new studio album "in a couple of months".

The producer's 17 track new album 'Bubba' is out now, named in honour of the marijuana strain 'bubba kush'.

It's a sparkling return, with the beat maker in full-blown club mode. Chatting to Zane Lowe, he revealed that he's got enough material for "like a whole album, another album."

"There's just so many tracks that just didn't make it," he said. "Even I'm talking about the whole album, it's not even like there's still tracks left after that."

"I intended to put out in two parts. I'm definitely going to do something kind of different on the next one. Because it's like there was a lot of rappers. I have this song with Anderson .Paak that didn't make the album. It's really a good one. It's just like, it has this sample I have to clear, and it's like, it just sucks, man. Sampling is my sound, like my main sound."

Kaytranada also revealed that he is plotting an instrumental project, adding: "Eventually, very, very soon, you're going to hear an instrumental projects, because this is what I'm the best at just making instrumentals."

"The next one is just what didn't make the album and other instrumentals in between," he said. "So that's going to be a more personal one. And I think I'm going to drop it just in a couple months. So just in a couple of months. I'm not going to make it that long of a wait."

Check out the interview below.

Related: A Better Normal - Kaytranada Interviewed

Photo Credit: Vicky Grout

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.