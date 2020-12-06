Kay Young Opens Up On Emotional New Single 'Going Through'

British rising force Kay Young has shared her new single 'Going Through'.

The new release is the follow up to her outstanding Roc Nation debut 'Sweet Dreams', which made such a deep impact earlier in the year.

Continuing this process of maturation, 'Going Through' leans on her soulful influences, while fastening to a hip-hop beat.

Opening with Kay's words to her late grandmother, 'Going Through' is a highly emotional experience, but one you'll want to re-live over and over.

She explains: “You never truly get over, you just learn to go through. The foundations - they are the reason you build.”

Tune in now.

