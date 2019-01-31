KAWALA's 'Runaway' Is A Daring Pop Document

KAWALA seem able to tap into the most outrageous yet wholly addictive facets of the pop universe.

Across two bold EPs the project have stamped out a unique voice, one that has become a sensation online.

Second EP 'Counting The Miles' is incoming, with buoyant, ruthlessly energetic single 'Runaway' out now.

It's a gleefully exuberant return, with the project upping the ante for a hilarious intergalactic getaway in their new video.

A compelling, colourful bamboozler of a video, 'Runaway' finds KAWALA battling an evil queen in an epic space-bound question.

They explain: “Our intention with the video for ‘Runaway’ was to offer something that couldn’t be more different from the song itself. In thinking how we could ever possibly counter such a positive, upbeat journey song, we discovered that there was simply only one option: a Sci-Fi space mission in which we defeat an evil queen, save a monster and recruit it to join our space team before breaking out in to arguably the greatest dance sequence in modern history... Obviously.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sarah Louise Bennett

