KAWALA's 'Angry Man' Feels Completely On-Point

KAWALA return with new single 'Angry Man'.

Out now, the track leads into their new mixtape, with 'Paradise Heights' set to land on July 23rd.

The band want to tap into the feeling of unity that underpins the lockdown experience, and the sheer release that will come with our (much-delayed) Freedom Day.

A six song project, 'Paradise Heights' is - Daniel McCarthy points out - "the end of a difficult period and captures that feeling of going forward into something sunny and more positive..."

New single 'Angry Man' feels apt, with the likes of Roger Daltrey and Eric Clapton peppering the headlines with their outbursts.

A punchy, potent offering, it tackles the “frustratingly constant influx of incredibly angry men out there and the effect they’re having on the world...”

