KAWALA Open Up On 'Heavy In The Morning'

North London group KAWALA have shared their powerful new single 'Heavy In The Morning'.

The five-piece have caused a huge stir in the past 12 months, releasing a string of singles and playing some superb live shows.

A full UK tour is slated for this month, including a show at London's Islington Assembly Hall that sold out almost immediately.

New single 'Heavy In The Morning' contains their astute use of melody, and their fine balance between precocious energy and taut songwriting.

The lyrical subject matter, though, finds KAWALA opening up in a new way, dealing explicitly with mental health issues.

The band comment...

“We wrote ‘Heavy in the Morning’ about when you’re dealing with your mental health, the struggle to achieve something as basic as getting out of bed. It’s been a song we’ve loved playing live over this last year with lots of fans requesting it’s release so we’re happy it’s finally out there...”

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.