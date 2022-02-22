KAWALA Drop New Single 'Hypnotized'

Indie rock risers KAWALA have shared their new single 'Hypnotized'.

The band's debut album is incoming, and it finds the much-tipped project making good on their early promise.

The hype is building, but KAWALA remain defiantly outside of the prevailing trends. As they put it:

“We’ve always been a little outsider-y. We don’t fit the pop narrative; we don’t quite fit the usual band narrative. We’re really happy to be taking up that space, but I think this is our flag in the sand moment. The album really says: This is us, here we are!”

New single 'Hypnotized' is online now, opening with a twisting, turning acoustic riff before evolving into a rock blaster.

A taut, addictive piece of songwriting that lives up to its title, 'Hypnotized' - say KAWALA's Jim Higson - is about "finding yourself in that situation you promised yourself you wouldn’t be in again..."

He adds: "And realising it’s not what you actually want for the 100th time. It’s about traversing the world as if you haven’t got a choice."

Tune in now.

