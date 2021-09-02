Katy Kirby's 'Portals' Is Simple, Stark, And Effective

Katy Kirby has shared her new song 'Portals' - tune in now.

The songwriter's new album 'Cool Dry Place' is out next week - February 19th, in fact - through the always-excellent Keeled Scales.

New song 'Portals' is a reminder of how subtle her work can be, with its spartan arrangement allowing Katy's word play to come to the fore.

A dose of introspection set amid a crumbling relationship, she sings: "if we peel apart / will we be stronger than we were before / we had formed ourselves together / in a temporary whole / and if we reunite, will we still know / the things that we had learned before? / we’re not boxes, doors, or borders / we were portals."

Stark and effective, 'Portals' comes from a very real place. Katy comments...

"I’ve always been uneasy with the idea of alternate universes, or realities. Even choose-your-own-adventure books used to stress me out. I wondered if it might be equally interesting and more helpful to consider 'alternate universes' something as simple as other people."

"Around the time I wrote this song, I had been considering what I’d retain from a relationship if or when it ended - what I might be left with in the long run, after it didn’t hurt anymore. I realised that it’d be an alternate version of myself. Hell, how many parts of whatever I call a self aren’t even accessible without a particular interaction? 'Portals' is me thinking about the alternate, purely interior worlds that slide open with each person/universe we intersect with, and if what we think of as “closeness” to that person has anything to do with what gets opened."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jackie Lee Young

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.