Katy J Pearson's 'Tonight' Is A Coy Piece Of Country-Inflected Pop

Katy J Pearson has shared her wonderful new single 'Tonight' - tune in now.

Ending a joint project with her brother, the Bristol based artist decided to make music truly for her result.

Relishing the fact that she didn't have to write "songs for men in suits", Katy pursued these unique, infectious country-inflected avenues.

New single 'Tonight' is a dashing move forwards, with Katy J Pearson constructing a finely honed slice of Americana leaning pop music.

A refreshing slice of gilded songwriting, 'Tonight' recalls everyone from First Aid Kit to The Staves or Smoke Fairies.

Conan Roberts and Jake McGowan direct the video, featuring Katy wandering along the Devon coast and Dartmoor.

Watch it now.

Catch Katy J Pearson at the following shows:

October

14 Brighton Komedia (Studio)*

15 London Lexington*

16 Bristol Louisiana*

17 Birmingham Hare & Hounds*

18 Manchester Yes (Basement)*

19 Oxford Ritual Union

20 Cardiff Swn

* w/ Olden Yolk

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.