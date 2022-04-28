Katy J Pearson's 'Game Of Cards' Is A Dose Of Fun

Katy J Pearson has shared her new single 'Game Of Cards'.

The songwriter's new album 'Sound Of The Morning' lands this summer, with a full tour due to follow in September.

A host of festival slots have also been confirmed, and Katy J Pearson dips into summer freedom on her new song.

Out now, 'Game Of Cards' is a dose of fun, and it's marked by her bewitching sense of melodic inventiveness.

A song that took some time to get right, the creative arc surrounding 'Game Of Cards' underlines the songwriter's fastidious nature.

Talking about the track Katy says...

‘Game Of Cards’ dates back two years ago, initially written with my friend Ben Hambro (who was the lead singer of Lazarus Kane). We hung out a lot together as I’d sing in his band, and he used to be part of the KJP ensemble. I forgot about the song for a while, then rediscovered it and sent to Heavenly who liked the chorus but the verse wasn’t quite working.

I wanted to give it a chance so took it with me to the Dan Carey sessions where we assembled fresh verses – he really helped me work out where the song should go. ‘Game of Cards’ is about finding someone you click with on a romantic level and how it really is a game of cards in that you don’t know what hand you’ll be dealt. It’s about the vulnerability of a blossoming relationship and not knowing where it’s headed.

Tune in now.

