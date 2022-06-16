Katy J Pearson Shares Vivid New Song 'Float'

Katy J Pearson has shared new song 'Float'.

The Bristol based artist's new album 'Sound Of The Morning' is incoming, building on the much-deserved success of her earlier work.

Out on July 8th, the album features some fantastic guests, with black midi's Morgan Simpson adding jet-fuel to 'Float'.

An incredible drummer, the session also saw Katy linking with co-writer Oliver Wilde, of cult group Pet Shimmers.

She comments...

I wrote this track with Oliver Wilde, a founding member of the excellent Pet Shimmers – he’s been at the centre of the Bristol music community for several years. For the new album, I wanted to collaborate with some of my peers that I admire, so I jammed with Oli for a few weeks – he’d come round with his laptop and interface and we’d write songs together.

'Float' is one of the tracks that came out of those writing sessions and as soon as we wrote it I knew that it had to be on the record; it was one of my favourites to write and I love it. It has such an atmosphere and I think you can really feel the emotion and pain of the song; it’s about life experiences and all the things that lead up to certain moments. It’s quite nostalgic and given the past two years we have had, references wondering about when things will become more stable again.

Co-produced by Ali Chant, 'Float' steers Katy J Pearson's bewitching alt-pop stance into a vivid new dimension.

Tune in now.

