Katy B's 'Under My Skin' Is Exceptional

Katy B has shared her new single 'Under My Skin'.

The London vocalist scored a Mercury nomination with her excellent 'On A Mission', melding together club tropes with pop suss.

A deeply influential figure in modern British pop music, Clash went deep on her work last year.

Recently sparring with Moses Boyd on '2 Far Gone', Katy B now returns with a brand new solo single.

'Under My Skin' is a perfectly weighted return, a precious piece of electronic soul that combines the vocalist with producer P2J.

The two link perfectly, tapping into their mutual South London roots to explore new ways that club energy can be disseminated in a studio context.

She explains...

"It was such a dream to work with P2J, he’s a fellow south Londoner like me and went to school with my brother. He told me back in the day my brother was always saying to him ‘you have to work with my sister’ and when we met, I instantly felt at ease. We wrote the song in my studio in my house and it just flowed. He’s such a wizard with drums and even though the song is quite up tempo, the instrumentation had a pull of sadness too."

"I was feeling quite shocked and heartbroken at the time which is reflected in the song but I still wanted the lyrics to have a conclusion of hope, perseverance and self worth."

Tune in now.

