Katy B Shares 'Peace And Offerings' EP

Katy B returns with new eight-tracker 'Peace And Offerings'.

A modern British great, Katy B's catalogue speaks for itself, a superb fusion of underground flavours and pop nous.

'Peace And Offerings' brings her back into view, and the eight track collection shows Katy B at her most soulful.

A stellar vocalist, the EP is dominated by her ineffable grace, with the London artist tapping into her R&B roots.

She comments: “I think I consciously leaned into my R&B side more on this project. With the clubs being closed, it reflects what I’d be listening to and vibing to at home”.

