KATRIINE Shares Emotive New Single 'SAY IT LOUD'

KATRIINE doesn't want her music to progress in a straight path.

After all, why should it? Her own life has taken her from alt-rock teens to alt-pop adulthood, melding together outsider electronics in the process.

Born in Denmark, this BIMM Bristol graduate remained in the city, attracted by its easy-going pace of life, and atmosphere of creativity.

New EP 'OUT LOUD' lands on March 24th, supported by Saffron Springboard, and it's an exploration of the queer Black experience.

'SAY IT LOUD' is a superb exhibition of her talents, a bold pop song that delves into the avant grade while retaining its thirst for melody.

In her words, 'SAY IT LOUD' is "all about coming out and how difficult that can be..."

KATRIINE adds: "For me, it wasn’t that great freeing experience that it is often portrayed to be. It is a battle of coming to terms with who you are and the euphoric feeling of finally accepting yourself for who you are and not relying on other peoples viewpoints and opinions of who you should be."

We're able to share the full video, which features intricate dance moves. She adds: "We (Siddiqui Media/Farhath and I) wanted to portray that through a performance video mixed with dance. The dancing element of the video portraying that experience. It is my first music video, and it shows something that is very close to my heart."

