Katie Von Schleicher Shares Ominous Krautrock Jammer 'Caged Sleep'

Brooklyn's Katie Von Schleicher has broken cover with new single 'Caged Sleep'.

The songwriter conjured lo-fi power ballad jams on her 2017 album 'Shitty Hits', garnering a cult following in the process.

New album 'Consummation' is out on May 22nd, and it contains rather darker elements that its predecessor.

Take new single 'Caged Sleep'. The barbed Krautrock elements are laced with odd about-turns and taut angles, while the lyrics nod towards that sense of repression.

“While the rest of the songs were being mixed, I had a vivid dream with a snake the colour of lapis lazuli,” says Von Schleicher. “That became ‘Caged Sleep,’ an ode to a dream that ended a period of my life. Some people hate dream stories, so for those humans: I have included saxophones, synthesisers and claps to court your attention.”

Directed by Matt Strickland, the full video for 'Caged Sleep' has gone online, and it's packed with ominous foreboding.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

