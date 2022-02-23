Katie Spencer Announces New Album 'The Edge Of The Land'

Katie Spencer has announced plans for new album 'The Edge Of The Land'.

The songwriter draws on her heritage for her artistry, utilising the landscapes of East Yorkshire.

Brought up on the fringes of Hull, her bold yet stark songwriting seems to speak to phantom-like places.

Out on May 6th, 'The Edge Of The Land' explores the nuanced relationship between Katie and the surrounding landscapes.

“I have always been drawn to explore our relationship with the natural world within my writing.” Katie says. “The landscapes that I grew up in still continue to inform my music in a big way, and I often use this inspiration as a vehicle to expose other stories and emotions within my songwriting.”

The title track is online now, with Katie Spencer's poetic lyricism brought to life with a tender vocal.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Luke Hallet

