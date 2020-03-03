Katie Malco Announces Debut Album 'Failures'

Northampton based songwriter Katie Malco has confirmed plans for her debut album.

Freshly signed to 6131 Records, Katie Malco spent the bulk of 2019 assembling and recording the incoming project.

Her first full length album, 'Failures' lands on June 5th, and it's very much a coming of age, both musically and personally.

Opening track 'Animal' is a painfully honest dissection of adolescent trauma, with the songwriter reflected on a troubled relationship with her mother's abusive partner.

Sofa-surfing at friend's houses, she entered into spiral of teenage partying that left its toll on her.

She explains...

"I couldn’t go home, but being out every night meant drinking or doing drugs every night. Sometimes it was genuinely fun and sometimes I became acutely aware that I was desperately grabbing at something I couldn’t find in my sober life – happiness, stability and a feeling of general ease."

"There was one night that always sticks out to me in my mind as a real low point because I was being a really bad drunk – embarrassing myself and feeling really unwell – and that’s what 'Animal' is about."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sam Manville

