Katie Kittermaster Wears Her Potential With 'T Shirt'

Katie Kittermaster is racing into her own zone.

Still only 17 years old, she's already a multi award-winning songwriter, someone who is perfecting her own style.

Each new release takes this prodigy talent into a fresh realm, and incoming 'Coming Home At Dawn' EP is no exception.

Katie Kittermaster blends her own life with her music, this cathartic impact that carries a unique freshness.

She comments: “Music is a really powerful outlet for my own emotions...” Set to go on tour with Lucy Spraggan this Autumn, the riser is ready to share her sparkling new single 'T Shirt'.

Gently inquisitive, there's a melodic touch to Katie's work that carries a wonderful sense of assurance, so infectious and with so much depth.

A fine stopping off point for those new to her work, 'T Shirt' is another marker for a talent to watch. Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.