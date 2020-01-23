Katie Gately's Powerful 'Waltz' Owes A Debt To Leonard Cohen

Katie Gately has shared her powerful new creation 'Waltz'.

The left field composer matches an electronic palette to an intensely personal touch, setting the two dynamics against one another.

New album 'Loom' lands on February 14th, with Katie Gately sharing new song 'Waltz' in full.

The song owes a debt to Leonard Cohen, with Katie listening to 'Take This Waltz' by her late mother’s favourite artist on repeat for an entire day.

From this 'Waltz' gradually emerged, an exploration of the dementia headspace that eventually claimed her mother.

“When I listen, I see images that correlate to a zebra on a bad LSD trip,” says Gately. “But I feel that its absurdity honours the chaos of losing someone you love more than time, space or measure. And so perhaps my message is: it’s okay to feel like a drunk zebra when your heart is breaking.”

“Or... to quote the far greater poet Leonard Cohen: ‘When things get really bad, just raise your glass and stamp your feet and do a little jig. That’s about all you can do.’”

Samantha Shay directed the full video - filmed at an abandoned Catholic convent, it matches Katie Gately against acclaimed modern dancer Bobbi Jene Smith.

“When I work with a musician, there is a wide spectrum to feelings about being filmed or photographed, and Katie expressed that she didn’t feel comfortable on camera,” says director Sam Shay.

“The day of the shoot I asked Katie if she wanted to be challenged as a performer or not, and she practically demanded it of me. What resulted was absolutely magnetic. She willfully and bravely let her walls collapse in front of us, and this video, to me, is a powerful portrait of her.”

Tune in now.

Catch Katie Gately at London's Cafe Oto on April 1st.

Photo Credit: Steve Gullick

