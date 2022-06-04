Kathryn Joseph's 'the burning of us all' Carries A Quiet Intensity

Kathryn Joseph has shared the full video for her song 'the burning of us all'.

New album 'for you who are the wronged' lands on April 22nd, crafted alongside producer Lomond Campbell at his Highland studio.

New song 'the burning of us all' is based on a keyboard cycle, the tender tones revolving around the gravitational pull of Kathryn's voice.

Simple, minimalist, yet extraordinarily effective, 'the burning of us all' taps into broader themes within the album as a whole - the lyric resonates with anger, with feelings unleashed.

She sings: “The way they gaslit, swallowed it whole… The way they tried to make them hate the ones they loved...”

“Partly, it feels like the only thing I can do in terms of saying it out loud,” Kathryn shares. “It’s like code. No-one will hear their name, or recognise themselves, but in years to come, they might. For me, I think maybe there’s someone who might not even realise that they're being abused until they listen to these songs. The ones who are already - I know how strong they are. They’re in my life, and they're surviving it.”

Harry Clark directs the video, which features Jessie Roberts-Smith from the Scottish Dance Theatre Group shaping her body around the music.

