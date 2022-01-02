Kathryn Joseph Announces New Album 'for you who are the wronged'

Award-winning Scottish songwriter Kathryn Joseph will release new album 'for you who are the wronged' on April 22nd.

The artist's beautiful debut album swept the SAY Award, while follow up 'from when i wake the want is' gained across the board plaudits on its 2018 release.

'for those who are the wronged' was recorded at the Lengths Studio in Fort William, and it's Kathryn's first co-producer credit.

Lomond Campbell assisted throughout the process, which took place in a converted old school-house.

Songs about abuse and survival, Kathryn muses on violation - of others, of herself - throughout this challenging song cycle.

“Partly, it feels like the only thing I can do in terms of saying it out loud,” Kathryn shares in a press note. “It’s like code. No-one will hear their name, or recognise themselves, but in years to come, they might. For me, I think maybe there’s someone who might not even realise that they're being abused until they listen to these songs. The ones who are already - I know how strong they are. They’re in my life, and they're surviving it.”

New song 'what is keeping you alive makes me want to kill them for' is online now - typically beautiful, the whispered incantation offers Kathryn Joseph at her most emotionally overwhelming.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. what is keeping you alive makes me want to kill them for

2. the burning of us all

3. only the sound of the sea would save them

4. how well you are

5. until the truth of you

6. the harmed

7. bring to me your open wounds

8. flesh and blood

9. of all the broken

10. for you who are the wronged

11. long gone

- - -