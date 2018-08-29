Katelyn Tarver's 'Kool Aid' Simply Sticks With You

From as far back as tracks like 'Weekend Millionaire' to 'You Don't Know', Katelyn Tarver has established herself as a pop singer with a sharp pen and a genuine commitment to candor. On 'Kool Aid', the title track from her new EP, Tarver takes aim at the cookie cutter mold foisted upon rising artists.

"I wrote 'Kool Aid' as a middle finger up anthem to an A&R who told me I needed to be more like Halsey. I love Halsey, but we’re different people with different life experiences. And that’s a good thing," she said. "Everyone wants to be successful, but young artists shouldn’t feel pressured by industry executives to just try and emulate what’s considered 'cool;' This song reminds me to be myself and trust my gut."

The track's airy synths and skittering drums are light and infectious, but Tarver's impassioned delivery and the song's digitized horns are serious head-turners, adding heft and weight to what might otherwise be looked at as a breezy late summer jam.

'Kool Aid' toes the line between infectious and incisive, as Tarver's tracks stick with you both for their messages and inescapable melodies. 'Kool Aid' is a particularly perfect example, but you'd be hard pressed to find a track on her latest project that doesn't linger in that way.

Tune in now.

Words: Grant Rindner

