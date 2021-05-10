Katelyn Tarver's 'All Our Friends Are Splitting Up' Is A Gorgeous Alt-Pop Hymn

Katelyn Tarver speaks with a calm, assured resonance.

An artist who seems to sculpt entire worlds with each song, the Los Angeles-via-Georgia voice is working with alacrity.

New album 'Subject To Change' continues this river of creativity, melding together pop tropes with a highly personal lyricism.

Out on November 12th, Katelyn's path is laid out on new single 'All Our Friends Are Splitting Up', a kind of sombre coming-of-age that looks at identity and commitment.

A song about a relationship stretched to the limits, it comes straight from the heart. She comments...

“This song is a look at the complexities of a long term relationship. The fear that can creep up when you feel disconnected, and the realisation that you can’t predict what problems you’re going to run into when you decide to spend your life with someone. All you can do is promise to stay and fight for each other when those problems feel really big.”

Clash has nabbed a neat new live clip from Katelyn Tarver, performing 'All Our Friends Are Splitting Up' in a stripped back style.

Reduced to its core assets, the song is allowed to breath, with Katelyn's dulcet, intensely evocative vocal sitting on top.

Tune in now.

