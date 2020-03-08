Kate Tempest Changes Name To Kae Tempest

Kate Tempest will change their name to Kae Tempest, it has been confirmed.

The South London artist has earned widespread praise for their work, matching hip-hop intonations to spoken word poetry.

'Let Them Eat Chaos' earned a Mercury nomination, a cutting edge critique of modern London.

The writer and performer has now posted a new message to fans, confirming plans for the change.

Now know as Kae Tempest, the South London artist will use the pronouns they/them moving forwards.

Here is Kae Tempest's statement in full.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.