Kate Teague Shares Beautiful 'Low Life' Live Clip

Mississippi artist Kate Teague makes work imbued with an enormous degree of emotional resonance.

A songwriter whose work seems aligned to a deep level in her life, Kate Teague's performances - intense, but evocatively beautiful - have already garnered huge praise.

Muscle Beach Recordings have stepped in to share her debut EP, which is set to be released in full on September 20th.

"This debut EP is very bittersweet for me," she explains. "It seems appropriate that it’s coming out when it is, because I think it sums up the last four years in Oxford post-college, and that chapter is coming to a close for me now."

"I’m so thankful to have an outlet that allows me to press pause on moments in that timeframe, and remember how I felt, but it’s also really hard for me to recognize that those days are over with and I have to move on. I think releasing this EP is the perfect way to come to terms with that, and to celebrate this next phase of my life."

We're able to share a live version of 'Low Life', an enticingly sparse, endlessly fascinating clip recorded at Pete’s Room.

Just Kate Teague, her guitar, and a microphone, it's a potent display of her assured artistry.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana

