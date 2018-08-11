Kate Stewart's 'On My Mind' Is A Poised, Down Tempo Jammer

Kate Stewart has shared slinky new down tempo jammer 'On My Mind' - tune in now.

Formerly releasing music as KStewart, the pop maverick is enjoying a stellar 2018, writing tracks for MAAD & Tinashe and recording backing vocals for Christina Aguilera.

Stepping into the studio with fellow Platoon artist Ryan Ashley earlier this year, new single 'On My Mind' is the result.

A velvet-soft return that dwells on her pop-centric R&B influences, 'On My Mind' is rooted in that sensual, languid vocal. She explains:

“I wrote this tune in LA with two amazing producers called Simen and AJ, who go by the name 5YA. They where visiting from Norway on a writing trip and we managed to squeeze in a session one evening before they left. I met them through a friend and amazing writer, Paul Phamous, who also wrote with me on ‘On My Mind’. The boys started to jam on the keys and myself and Paul came up with the melodies straight away. We wrote the whole tune in about four hours and it turned out to be one of my favourite tracks I’ve ever made.”

A sign of what's to come from Kate Stewart's debut EP, you can tune in now.

