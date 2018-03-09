Kate Bush To Collect Lyrics In New Book

Kate Bush is set to collect her lyrics in a new book alongside Faber.

The book will be released on December 6th, with author David Mitchell being invited to pen an introduction.

How To Be Invisible: Selected Lyrics moves from her early hits to her latest work, a feat Mitchell describes as being like "a creator of musical companions".

In the introduction he writes: "For millions around the world Kate is way more than another singer-songwriter: she is a creator of musical companions that travel with you through life. One paradox about her is that while her lyrics are avowedly idiosyncratic, those same lyrics evoke emotions and sensations that feel universal."

How To Be Invisible: Selected Lyrics will be released on December 6th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.