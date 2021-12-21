Kate Bush Pens Christmas Message For Fans

Kate Bush has penned a Christmas message for fans.

The singer's last studio album '50 Words For Snow' came back in 2011, and communication since has been scant.

Something about the festive season - and a chance encounter with a goldcrest - has spurred the songwriter into action, sharing a message on her official site.

Discussing COVID, the impact of the pandemic, and her need to commune with nature, it's a simple but intriguing read.

Find it below.

With nearly two years of Covid, are any of us the same people we were before? It’s left everyone confused and uncertain of the future.

It’s been a terrible time of loss for so many. I want to say a big thank you to all the people on the front line and in the NHS. I have such huge respect for all the nurses and doctors who’ve already been working flat out for nearly two years. These caring people are showing such extraordinary acts of kindness to others. Let’s hope they get the pay rises they rightly deserve.

I’d like to mention something that happened a few weeks ago on a walk; stopping to look at the view, I noticed something moving in a tree right beside me. It was a Goldcrest - the smallest bird in Europe, even smaller than a wren. I stood still, hoping not to frighten it away. Its colouring is beautiful - a peacock’s eye on each wing and a striking yellow streak on its tiny head. This gorgeous little ball of fluff flew away after ten minutes or so. I’ve only ever seen one once before and very briefly. It made my day. In these strange times, I really hope you can get the chance to stop for a moment and feel nature around you.

Please stay safe. Wishing you a restful Christmas and hoping 2022 is a happier year for everyone .

With love

Kate